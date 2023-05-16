JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As plans are finalized for the inaugural Aerium Summit for aviation education and economic development, Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority members on Tuesday approved a $2,000 sponsorship for the May 30 through June 1 event.
Authority Chairman Rick McQuaide said airport leaders will also present an update of ongoing business development projects during the summit at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Richland Township.
Several items related to the airport projects were also approved at Tuesday’s meeting.
Construction work has begun for a new two-unit business hangar. The authority approved the first payment of $79,730.68 to Darr Construction, of Berlin, Somerset County, which was awarded the $2.4 million contract in March.
McQuaide said work should start any day on a new loop roadway for the airport property’s Mid-Atlantic Opportunity Park, scheduled to open next year. A main anchor of the park will be an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility, which is currently in design. The MRO hangar will cover more than 100,000 square feet.
Marketing for the facility is underway, McQuaide said, explaining the authority is connecting with MRO companies around the country that might be looking for an additional location.
Another action Tuesday will help propel the aviation education initiative launched by the Johnstown fixed-base operator, Nulton Aviation, and St. Francis University in Loretto.
Darr Construction’s bid of $610,908 for the rehabilitation of Hangar 15 was approved during Tuesday’s meeting. The building divides into three sections, including two individual hangars and a classroom for the St. Francis aviation program, which includes flight training.
The St. Francis partnership highlights Nulton’s expanding aviation education initiative, which will serve as the summit’s focal point.
On May 31, there will be breakout sessions for schools considering programs for elementary/middle schools, high schools and post-secondary institutions. On June 1, there will be sessions for employee development and going beyond the classroom to encourage students exploring careers in aviation.
Congressmen John Joyce, R-Blair, and Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Centre, are scheduled to speak, along with state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, and state representatives Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, and Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township.
Notable breakout session leaders include Olivia Coleman, regional program analyst and STEM, aviation and space education outreach coordinator for the Federal Aviation Administration; John G. Duesler Jr., Pennsylvania Drone Association president; Jeffrey Fuller, state deputy education secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education; Tennessee Garvey, programs chairman for the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals; and Glenn Ponas, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s director for high school outreach.
