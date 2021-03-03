MEYERSDALE – A Quecreek man was charged in connection with a home improvement scam, accused of accepting money to install a furnace but never completing the job, authorities said.
Summit Township police charged Adam Troy Humphreys, 42, of the 100 block of Second Street, with home improvement fraud.
According to a criminal complaint, Humphreys was contracted to install an outdoor furnace on a property on Ernest Miller Road near Meyersdale in June.
The homeowner reportedly paid Humphreys $1,200 to place the furnace, run ductwork underground to the house and connect it to the existing ductwork. After the homeowner paid him the money, Humphreys never returned to do any work, despite being contacted numerous times, the complaint alleges.
Humphreys was arraigned on Friday by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and freed on $5,000 unsecured bond.
