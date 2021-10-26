JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Franklin Borough man was jailed Monday, accused of firing a handgun in a house that had a woman and children inside, state police in Ebensburg said.
Troopers charged Ricky James Darr Jr., 32, of the 1100 block of Spruce Street, with five counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts each of simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Darr was in the bedroom arguing with a woman who was holding a 2-year-old boy when he allegedly pulled out a handgun and loaded it.
The woman told Darr not to shoot and closed her eyes and covered the child’s ear’s when the gun discharged. The bullet lodged above the bedroom window, the complaint said.
Several children were home at the time.
Darr told troopers the gun was already loaded and it just went off. Darr said he had a heroin problem and needed help, the complaint said.
Troopers recovered a .44 Magnum handgun, four shells and one spent shell casing. No injuries were reported.
Darr was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg.
