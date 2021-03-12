There will likely not be a contested Democratic Party primary in Johnstown’s mayoral election this year.
Jeff Hammer submitted slightly more than the 100 names required on his petition to gain ballot access in a race against Mayor Frank Janakovic. Some were immediately considered invalid.
“I filed with it was either 102 or 103 signatures,” Hammer said. “A couple of the signatures were deemed as sort of illegible because they were. They were pretty illegible.”
That took his total to 100, the exact amount needed to run – but one of the signers lived in East Conemaugh Borough, not the city, so the name was struck by the Cambria County Election Office, dropping him below the threshold. There may have been more invalid names, but the election office stopped searching when Hammer’s total fell below 100.
“We don’t really run down and look at each signature,” said Shirley Crowl, director of Cambria County’s election office. “But, if we notice something that is on the face of the petition, like an address like that, you know, that’s not in Johnstown. So he just did not have enough signatures.
“Typically, we would have caught it the day he turned it in, but the girls were so busy out front that they did a quick count of it and didn’t realize it. I always check the circulators. And, when I did, on the face of it, I saw East Conemaugh Borough was listed, and I thought, ‘Well, that’s not right.’ ”
Crowl said she “consulted with our attorney and they agreed” with the decision and that “he’s off our ballot.”
Hammer had “no doubt that they probably were from East Conemaugh.”
“They may have told me that they were from Johnstown, but they signed as East Conemaugh,” he said.
Hammer plans to take a few days to decide if he wants to purse any legal challenges to the decision.
“Honestly, I don’t know,” Hammer said. “I really don’t know. A year ago, whenever I started this whole process, I was brimming with enthusiasm. There was nothing I wanted more in the world than to help the city of Johnstown, the residents, the people. I couldn’t have possibly had any more enthusiasm.
“The things that have gone on – I get a lot of threats by people over my cellphone. The numbers come up as ‘no caller ID,’ or ‘number blocked,’ or ‘number unknown,’ or things like that, so they can’t be traced – but I’ve gotten so many threats from people and so much criticism from people about me doing what I’m doing. A lot of the wind – I mean, a lot of the wind – has been taken out of my sails. It really has.
“I’ll be perfectly honest, I’m on the fence. Do I want to pursue this and try to move forward with it, or do I just want to let it go?”
John DeBartola has submitted petitions to run for mayor as a Republican.
