JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 30 vendors gathered at Greater Johnstown High School Saturday for the first The Wellness Isn’t Scary Health Fair.
According to Cambria County Health and Welfare Council second vice president Katie Mullins, the organization hosted the event as a way to help area families and connect them to mental and physical health resources.
“They're doing interactive things out on the floor and then we have workshops that are in classrooms,” she said. “We have a mental health classroom, we have a kids’ classroom and we have a chiropractor here, just kind of showing back health safety.”
Children were able to trick or treat at the booths.
The event also featured free COVID-19 vaccines and testing.
According to Mullins, there was also a dental hygienist to check attendees' teeth and make referrals.
Planning for the event began in June.
"So we didn't have a whole lot of time to put it together, which is amazing that they did so well,” Mullins said.
Attendees were able to have a chance to win prizes of $100 gift cards to 814 Lanes and Windber Chiropractic for visiting all of the vendors' booths and a bagged lunch was made available thanks to donations that were received from sponsorships.
Mullins said any additional funds will be going to the Suicide Prevention Task Force for initiatives in 2023.
