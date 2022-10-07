JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This event will have you delving into unexplained phenomena.
Greater Johnstown Lodge 538 F&AM will present Stan Gordon’s “Strange Aspects of the Elusive Bigfoot” at 1 p.m. Sunday at Johnstown Masonic Event & Conference Center.
Along with the lecture, Gordon will provide an update on recent UFO, Bigfoot and strange creature reports from Pennsylvania and the Cambria County area.
“We were looking to create different events to host, and with the paranormal theme and it being around Halloween, we thought it would be something good to present,” said Chris Watkins, a member of Greater Johnstown Lodge 538 F&AM.
Gordon began investigating reports of Bigfoot sightings in Pennsylvania in the late 1960s. He has interviewed hundreds of witnesses who claim to have encountered these strange hairy creatures.
He will speak on some of the strangest cases ever documented about Bigfoot and whether Bigfoot could be something other than an undiscovered animal species.
Incidents involving Bigfoot and UFOs seen together, trails of Bigfoot tracks that suddenly stop abruptly with no explanation and possible government interest in these incidents also will be discussed in the illustrated lecture.
“Stan is claiming that there’s a lot of activity going on in our area, especially with UFOs and orbs of light that he’ll talk about,” Watkins said. “Stan’s events attract anywhere from 50 to 500 people who show up.”
Gordon also will do a book and DVD signing following the program.
He is the producer of the UFO documentary, “Kecksburg: The Untold Story.”
Gordon is the author of “Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook,” “Really Mysterious Pennsylvania,” “Astonishing Encounters: Pennsylvania’s Unknown Creatures” and “Creepy Cryptids and Strange UFO Encounters of Pennsylvania.”
In addition, he has appeared on numerous radio and TV programs discussing his research, including “Close Encounters” on the Science Channel; “Monsters & Mysteries in America” on Destination America; “Monumental Mysteries” on the Travel Channel; “In Search of Aliens” on H2; and “UFO Conspiracies” on the Science Channel.
Gordon also has appeared in the documentaries “On the Trail of UFOs” and “Mountain Devil 2: The Search for Jan Klement.”
For more information on Gordon, visit www.stangordon.info.
Admission is $10.
For more information, call 814-659-1854.
