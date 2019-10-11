The Inclined Plane will host its ninth annual Halloween on the Hill event from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Halloween on the Hill is an event for kids of all ages. There will be free treats for the kids (while supplies last), and they can ride the Inclined Plane for free with a paying adult.
Those who attend can also get free fall-themed pictures in the Gift Shop. There will be a fall scene with hay bales, cornstalks and pumpkins. There will also be games and prizes.
“This is a great event that families enjoy every year,” said Josh Yoder, CamTran assistant executive director and chief operating officer. “The kids have so much fun, which makes all of the hard work worth it.
“Halloween on the Hill allows families an opportunity to enjoy all that fall has to offer from the historic Inclined Plane, including breathtaking views of the valley below,” he said. “The generosity from the business community and dedicated Inclined Plane staff is what allows us to offer this event to the community each year.”
Forever Broadcasting will broadcast live from noon to 2 p.m.
Costumes are encouraged.
