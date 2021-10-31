JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A few more rounds of rain showers will creep through the area – but it's not expected to stick around to haunt the region's trick-or-treaters.
AccuWeather's Sunday forecast shows the chance for Halloween rain should diminish by 5 p.m.
"It should be a nice, cool evening for trick-or-treating (Sunday)," senior meteorologist Alan Reppert said, adding that temperatures should be near 50 degrees.
Many of the Cambria-Somerset area's communities scheduled their trick-or-treat hours for Sunday.
A full list is available here:
https://www.tribdem.com/news/local_news/trick-or-treat-box-2021/article_c27c0fc0-2ce5-11ec-a119-a301740c4cce.html
