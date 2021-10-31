Halloween1

Max Winslow,5, of Ebensburg dressed as a stop sign grabs some candy at the Halloween Hullabaloo event at Hertiage Discovery Center on Friday, October 29, 2021.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A few more rounds of rain showers will creep through the area – but it's not expected to stick around to haunt the region's trick-or-treaters.

AccuWeather's Sunday forecast shows the chance for Halloween rain should diminish by 5 p.m.

"It should be a nice, cool evening for trick-or-treating (Sunday)," senior meteorologist Alan Reppert said, adding that temperatures should be near 50 degrees.

Many of the Cambria-Somerset area's communities scheduled their trick-or-treat hours for Sunday.

