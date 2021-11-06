The City of Johnstown is a place I have called home for the past 23 years.
Although I have always lived in Hooversville, I believe I have spent equal amounts of time, if not more, in Johnstown and Cambria County. I attended elementary and middle school at St. Andrew’s, which has since become a part of Divine Mercy. I then attended high school at Bishop McCort Catholic and college at St. Francis University.
I completed my master’s degree in August, and like so many other college graduates, I was faced with the question: Do I stay in my hometown, or do I move to another city to begin my career?
As I continued to weigh my options and watched as most of my high school friends relocated for their career, two questions kept coming to mind: Why are so many young people itching to leave the city? and why did I not feel the same way?
These questions led me to seeking a job somewhere in Johnstown and choosing to stay in my hometown. I am passionate about the city and the people living in it. I want to help Johnstown become a place where people want to stay, work and live.
I want young professionals to see Johnstown as a place to call home. I want the city to be as popular to live and visit as Pittsburgh or Harrisburg. I am ready to help implement these changes in Johnstown.
Going forward, three areas where I believe the City of Johnstown should spend a portion of the American Rescue Plan funds are streetscape improvements, increasing downtown housing options and small business and nonprofit assistance.
If you are comparing our city’s Main Street to those of other successful, flourishing small cities’ main streets, we are making some progress, but are far from being done. As a marketer, I believe first impressions are a huge factor in many marketing plans. If our Main Street is not walkable, welcoming, or up to date when residents or guests visit downtown, then what is going to stop them from staying in their cars and continuing to drive out of the city?
By investing in the accessibility and beauty of downtown Johnstown, we can help make sure residents and visitors will want to explore the amazing hidden gems, delicious restaurants and small businesses unique to our downtown area.
These amenities can attract residents of all ages to live and work in Johnstown.
While looking for a place to call home, people are generally attracted to the feeling of a community and the ability to access restaurants, grocery stores and other places of interest in the city. By enhancing the downtown to create a safe and healthy environment, we would enhance the chances that more residents and businesses will want to choose downtown as their home.
While we are investing in an atmosphere that attracts new residents, we must develop attractive and affordable living options downtown. Other cities offer a wide variety of housing options – including apartments and houses for those who wish to live in a downtown setting.
The addition of permanent residents into our downtown will create a safe and welcoming atmosphere in the community and develop a sense of ownership. Boosting ownership in downtown housing and community begins with investing in our Main Street and adding affordable living options.
Finally, small businesses are the heart and soul of Johnstown.
They are what makes our community unique. Small businesses help to tell the story of Johnstown and who we are.
We need to continue to support them as they are still dealing with the impacts of the pandemic. Aiding existing businesses in the city will show our appreciation and demonstrate our commitment to them.
This will also show other businesses thinking about relocating to downtown that community officials have their backs and are ready to support them. Small businesses are what makes downtown areas different and more attractive to live in rather than strictly residential communities.
We need to support the small businesses in any way we can because in the end, they are our neighbors, friends and family members.
The City of Johnstown has been given an amazing opportunity with these funds from the American Rescue Plan.
I believe if we create a more welcoming, safe, bigger and busier downtown, residents and small businesses will want to continue operating here and others will want to move here from different parts of the region, state and country.
