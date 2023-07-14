JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A hair and fashion show will bring local hairstylists and barbers together to showcase their skills and talents on Saturday in Johnstown, organizers said on Friday.
The Hair & Fashion Affair, sponsored by Bougie Hair Care Essentials and More, will begin at 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown, 250 Market St., Johnstown.
A vendor showcase will precede the show from 1 to 4 p.m.
The show will include runway displays of hair, fashion and makeup and live hair demonstrations.
Participants will include L&D Academy, Studio 801, Newman’s Cuts, JCPenney Hair Studio, The Glitter Plug, MSB Designs and Dreams, and Loc814 Sewing Class.
Proceeds from the event will help fund a scholarship for an aspiring cosmetologist, organizers said.
Tickets will be available at the door for $30 for adults and $20 for children 10 and younger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.