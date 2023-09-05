JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Programming at Beginnings Inc. got a boost on Tuesday when representatives from H.F. Lenz Co. presented a check for more than $22,000 to the organization.
“This is a huge check for us,” Beginnings Executive Director Jessica Phillippi said. “It will make an immediate impact on the agency and ensure a positive ripple effect in the community.”
Beginnings Inc. offers a variety of programming to help children’s development.
The money, totaling $22,325, was raised at the engineering firm’s annual golf outing held at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort on Aug. 28.
For the past 19 years, employees from H.F. Lenz and other participants have gathered for the event to raise funding for local charities.
“We really have a good time,” H.F. Lenz President Tom Deter said. “We have support from all over the country.”
He, and other company representatives, presented the check on Tuesday to Phillippi and Beginnings fiscal manager Cathy McDonald.
Each year, a different group is chosen to receive the funding, and this year, Beginnings was selected by the firm.
“It’s helpful to give back to local communities,” Deter said.
The donations started out smaller, but quickly grew to exceed $20,000 almost every year.
Deter said the lifetime amount raised by the outings is more than $300,000.
Scott Mack, a principal at the firm who took part in the outing, said he was glad to help out, and it was good to know that people the company works with are so willing to lend a hand to area organizations.
“We appreciate being able to give back to the community,” he said.
At Beginnings, the funding will go toward a variety of offerings from the service, but Phillippi highlighted the parents as teachers and early intervention programs as benefiting from the company’s generosity.
She commended H.F. Lenz for the donation, and said she hopes other groups will follow the firm’s lead and make a positive impact on the community.
Phillippi has been the executive director for nearly a year, having taken over after longtime Beginnings leader Paula Eppley-Newman retired last year.
