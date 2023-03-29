NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Options for expanding the Northern Cambria elementary/middle school main gymnasium and logistics of fitting current high school curriculum offerings into that building took up the majority of Wednesday's consolidation project meeting.
Hank Tkacik, president of Axis Architecture, discussed these proposals with the handful of board members on the committee that's examining the combination of the high school into the elementary/middle school complex with numerous renovations at a cost of more than $20 million.
The architect's presentation primarily focused on cost differences of various options but also his understanding of classroom space usage.
One of the compromises some community members have asked the board to consider is not build an addition onto the elementary/middle school but use the existing space for the total student population.
Tkacik said that isn't possible, according to a study he did because it would short the school between 36 and 40 classrooms, such as for math, chemistry, robotics, life skills and more.
Superintendent Laura Fisanick came to a similar conclusion.
"As a superintendent I can't recommend that," she said.
The elementary/middle school was built to house kindergarten through eighth grade students and possibly more than 1,200 learners. Northern Cambria's enrollment is roughly 830 for the 2023-24 school year.
However, with the 23 classes offered at the high school daily, Fisanick said, there isn't room for that many curricular options in the combined building.
Board member Norma Krug questioned if classrooms can be used for several subjects, noting the idea of consolidation stemmed from unused space in the high school, and stated that there won't be a need for as many learning spaces in the near future based on Pennsylvania Department of Education estimates showed a decline in student population.
"We need to use our space more wisely," she said.
Fisanick told her the classrooms are already holding multiple subjects every day and that practice would certainly take place in the consolidated school as well.
If the two-floor addition is constructed on the elementary/middle school that would provide 24 more classrooms, Tkacik said.
For the next several minutes the board members discussed the topic of educational offerings and the logistics of maintaining the current roster.
As for the gymnasium, if the board ceases use of the high school structure that would mean holding all of its contests at the other building.
The issue is the elementary/middle school has a main gym, that could work but would be better suited with an expansion and upgrades, and a practice gym that's too small.
Recently the board approved geotechnical testing that showed building onto the smaller gym wasn't possible and that future construction would need "deep foundations" due to loose fill and expansive material in the ground, adding $1 million to the total cost.
Expanding on the larger gym could cost between $1 million and $1.7 million, according to Tkacik, to make the room 84 feet long and possibly and 200 more seats and storage, but that would require another geotechnical test.
Board member April Fry was adamant that if the high school gym wasn't used the other space would need upgraded, although she also acknowledged that the school directors recently voted down a proposal to do geotechnical testing in that area.
The end of the meeting saw public comments focused on the tax increases and debt incurred to cover the whole project.
It's been previously stated that the school's taxes will go up evenly from 57.5 mills now to 64.37 mills in three years.
Resident Bob Westrick voiced concern about the project on Wednesday, stating that if the board borrows more money it will bankrupt the school and the community. The group has already taken out a $10 million bond and expects to take out another bond for the same amount for financing the work.
"We need to look at what we can afford in this district," he said. "What can we do with the money we already have?"
Other speakers shared similar sentiments, questioning the tax burden these increases would put on the impoverished area and the elderly residents.
Fry said after a few commenters that the decision to raise taxes did not come lightly and broke it down for the crowd stating that on her property throughout the next 30 years the increase would amount to a few dollars a week.
More information is available on the Northern Cambria website, www.ncsd.k12.pa.us, under the building project tab.
The next school board committee meeting is scheduled Tuesday, followed by a voting meeting on April 18 and a building workshop on April 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.