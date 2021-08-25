SOMERSET – Work is underway to expand a Somerset Township automotive products manufacturing facility by more than 40 percent.
Guy Chemical plans to add 15 employees – a move that will raise the total workforce to 180 this fall, company founder and Chief Executive Officer Guy Berkebile said.
For Guy Chemical, a 39,000-square-foot addition is the third expansion at the Route 31 facility since 2014.
The growth comes a little more than two years since the company acquired Vermont-based packaging company Ultramotive Corp.
Guy Chemical develops and formulates epoxy adhesives, silicone greases and sealants and similar products – and provides packaging services for customers in those industries.
Ultramotive has spent decades developing and manufacturing new technologies, Berkebile said.
After originally developing the piston-fired canister for a Kraft brand cheese spread in the 1960s, the company has carved a niche in packaging for canned caulks, sealants and gasket lubricants, he said.
Now, Ultramotive's work will also move to Somerset Township. Work inside the subsidiary's Bethel, Vermont, facility is winding down, Berkebile said, and if all goes as planned, it'll get back underway inside 20,000 square feet of the new addition in mid-September.
Berkebile said he's "proud" to see his company expanding in Somerset Township – "especially when it means we're able to add to our employment here in Somerset County."
That will include mechanics, machine operators and supervisors to oversee the work – "good, family-sustaining jobs," Berkebile said.
Two employees from Vermont are making the move to Somerset, while other openings will be filled locally.
An additional parking area is being added to the north of the facility, site plans approved by the Somerset Planning Commission show.
Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ron Aldom said Guy Chemical's latest expansion is another chapter in what has become a "phenomenal" success story in the community.
"And the addition of new jobs, especially in the manufacturing sector, is always a positive," Aldom said.
Manufacturing jobs are career-driven, he said, enabling people to earn a good living, plant roots and raise families in the county, he said.
"And I think the growth they are seeing speaks well for the county, too," Aldom said, "because Somerset County is supporting the growth of these kinds of jobs."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.