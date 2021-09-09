Stonycreek Township police are searching for burglars who made off with nine guns from a Lorain Borough home Aug. 30-31.
Eric Murphy told The Tribune-Democrat on Thursday that thieves made off with seven rifles and two pistols from his mother’s house on Penrod Street, where he kept the weapons. Thieves jimmied the door open to get inside, he said.
Murphy is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Cambria County non-emergency number, 814-472-2100.
