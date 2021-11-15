WINDBER – A Johnstown man was jailed Sunday, accused of robbing a man at gunpoint inside an apartment in Windber, authorities said.
Windber police charged Shawn A. Wallace, 34, of the 200 block of Cooper Avenue, with robbery, aggravated assault, theft, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, Wallace and another man allegedly forced their way into an apartment in the 700 block of Main Street, pointed a gun at a man, struck him in the head with the gun, stole his PlayStation 5 game console and $25 from his wallet and broke his iPad.
The gunman asked the victim if “he wanted to die,” the complaint said.
The victim allegedly knew one of the robbers as “P.” The victim had P’s phone number and with the help of Richland Township police, Windber police were able to trace the number to Wallace, they said.
Wallace was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
