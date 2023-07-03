JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown police were dispatched to the city’s Moxham section just before 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunfire, Cambria County 911 officials said.
The incident was reported near a Bridge Street bar. Multiple calls were received, and no injuries were reported, a Cambria County 911 supervisor said.
It’s the second report of gunfire in the neighborhood over the past week.
Efforts to reach Johnstown police for details on the incident were unsuccessful Sunday.
Messages were not returned for comment.
