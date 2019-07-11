Johnstown police are searching for a man who they say fired shots into a vehicle in the Solomon Homes section of the city Wednesday.
The incident occurred while a man and woman were involved in a dispute inside a car. A second man, described as a black male with dreadlocks, approached the car and opened fire, Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said.
Approximately five shots were fired, but no injuries were reported.
The pair inside the vehicle fled the shooter and the scene and was later stopped by police outside the city of Johnstown.
Three shell casings were recovered at the shooting scene, but the gunman remained at-large as of Thursday morning.
Anyone with information on the shooting can assist Johnstown police by calling the county non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.