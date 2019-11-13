HARRISBURG – A Special Council on Gun Violence, a program created by Gov. Tom Wolf, will host hearings across the state to explore the issue from a variety of angles, Wolf announced Wednesday.
Wolf announced the creation of the council in August in response to the unwillingness of lawmakers to pass gun reform.
“These five hearings will help inform the work of the council and let the public hear from experts on topics pertinent to making all Pennsylvanians safer, whether they live in a city or a rural area,” Wolf said. The first hearing is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at Misericordia University in Dallas, and will focus on reducing accidental shootings.
Other upcoming gun violence prevention hearings:
• Combating Mass Shootings, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21, William Pitt Union, University of Pittsburgh, 3959 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh;
• Preventing Suicide by Firearms, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22, Board Room, York City School District Administration Building, 31 N. Pershing Ave., York;
• Preventing Domestic Violence-Related Shootings, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25, Bennett Pierce Living Center, 110 Henderson, Pennsylvania State University;
• Reducing Community Gun Violence, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5, Temple University, 1801 N. Broad St., Philadelphia.
Kim Stolfer, executive director of the gun rights group Firearms Owners Against Crime, said he has not been invited to testify at any of the hearings.
He said the state needs to bar prosecutors from offering plea deals to offenders who commit crimes using firearms. Stolfer added that the state shouldn’t focus on the methods used by people committing suicide and focus on identifying what’s causing, particularly young people, to end their lives.
“I would hope everyone is sincere in wanting to get something done,” Stolfer said. But he added that’s unclear how additional hearings will change anything.
“It’s difficult to escape the urge for sarcasm, because we all know what needs to be done,” Stolfer said.
All hearings are open to the public as listening sessions.
Audience members may provide feedback to the Council directly through a written survey at the listening session, or may provide their ideas and comments via an online public comment survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VRSMY59.
“Since gun violence touches everyone in the Commonwealth, the online public comment survey is also a key component in gathering the public’s feedback,” said Charles Ramsey, chairman of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
