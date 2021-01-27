TIRE HILL – Three people in Jerome face criminal charges, accused of firing multiples shots that awoke sleeping neighbors early Wednesday, authorities said.
"We received calls of shots fired on what we call the south side of Jerome at 2:16 a.m.," Conemaugh Township police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said.
An officer on duty identified three suspects after going door-to-door. Zangaglia said the suspects fired about a dozen rounds.
"It's basically people being not so smart," Zangaglia said. The names will not be released until charges are filed, he said.
The property abuts the woods, which is believed to have a target shooting area, he said.
The chief called it an isolated incident.
"The biggest thing is I just want people to know that nobody in the neighborhood was in any danger," Zangaglia said. "We have no indication that they were shooting at anyone or anyone's vehicle or residence."
Police found "other indications of criminal activity," he said. The investigation is ongoing.
