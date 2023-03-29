This performance will celebrate the defeat of death and the hope of salvation.
The drama “Guilty” will be presented at 7 p.m. April 6 to 8 at Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Road, Johnstown.
The 70-minute production will take audiences on a journey where they will witness the life of Jesus, hear the guilty verdict, sense the agony of Gethsemane, endure the pain of the crucifixion and behold the power of the Resurrection.
Don Trotz, co-writer and director of the show, said the performance is based on biblical concepts.
“We looked at the Bible and came up with a theme and what direction we wanted to go,” he said. “Mike D’Angelo and I put our minds together, and we did another writing of the ‘Passion Play.’ ”
He said the word “guilt” is heard throughout the play at different times.
“Guilt portrays something that people may feel and activities that people have done, and it’s pointing them to Jesus Christ who paid the price fully for our sins and our guilt so that we might be free,” Trotz said.
He said the play introduces the life of Jesus, miracles he performed, his love for children and a thanking of Jesus in a unique and special way.
“We go to the garden scene and then you get that true judgment scene,” Trotz said.
“You will see a lot of strong, intense visuals with the whipping scene and you’ll hear the intensity of the soldiers as Jesus carries the cross. You’ll witness and experience the cross and the crucifixion.”
He said the play culminates with what happens after the crucifixion.
“Just when you think it’s over it’s not, and we’re adding a little special thing to end it in a unique way,” Trotz said.
“It’s really going to grip your heart and give you an experience by the time you leave.”
Soaring Eagle Productions, of Bedford, is providing lighting and special effects.
“This will make the play more intense and dynamic,” Trotz said. “We want people to have an experience where they are exactly there at that given time. We want you to feel like you are a part of it.”
The production features a cast and crew of 85 people, who are members of the church and community.
“The cast has given us great insights, and the dedication has been 150%,” Trotz said.
“It’s an unbelievable cast and crew, and they’ve become a large family. They’re excited for it to come.”
The hope is that the show will visually capture the meaning of Easter.
“We wanted to portray the most realistic experience of the Biblical passion that we can give people,” Trotz said.
“We honestly believe in our hearts that with God’s help, we have done that.”
There is no fee to attend.
For more information, call 814-266-2322 or visit www.gjcf.org.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
