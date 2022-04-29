JOHNSTOWN, Pa. –Supporting the establishment and enjoying a night out were the main reasons Catherine Monk and Shelby Custer attended the 19th annual Night Music @ the Library fundraiser on Friday at the Cambria County Library in Johnstown.
“It’s nice to do something normal again,” Custer said.
Throughout the Main Street building, there was a variety of entertainment and activities.
The Moores provided music on the third floor, while Midnight Acoustic did so on the first.
Food was provided by Ace’s, and there was a 25-basket raffle hosted by the Friends of the Library in the community room, a 50/50 raffle and a green screen photo area in the children’s department.
Custer said she’d like to see Night Music happen more than once per year, adding that she enjoyed attending an event downtown.
Throughout the years, the library staff have curated a better guest experience for the evening fundraiser and taken feedback from previous events, Director Ashley Flynn said.
That’s why there was no music on the second floor this year.
Instead, that was reserved as an area for guests to hang out and chat.
“This year, we tried to make sure it’s a nice comfortable experience,” Flynn said.
But the main goal is still to bring residents into the library and show them all that’s offered there.
Flynn said it’s more than just renting books and DVDs.
“It’s another place in the community for people to connect,” she added.
Custer agreed.
“We’re blessed to have a lovely library,” she said.
Monk said the pair are longtime friends of the establishment and appreciate all it has to offer.
“I just love the library,” Nancy Miller said.
She attended Friday’s event with her husband, Mike.
The pair have visited the library for several reasons for many years, but this was the first Night Music they’d attended.
“It’s a nice event for the community,” Nancy Miller said.
The pair started on the first floor listening to Midnight Acoustic, but explored all three.
“It’s just a nice, relaxing evening, and that’s nice to have,” Mike Miller said.
Chanelle Gruca, a volunteer with the Cambria County Library, showed up not to work the event but support the facility.
“It’s just a wonderful event,” she said.
Gruca’s favorite part is the numerous activities throughout the building.
