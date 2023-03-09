JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Pennsylvania National Guard armory, 554 Airport Road, Johnstown, celebrates Red Cross Month. Blood donations are critical to patient care in hospitals across the country – one in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion.
The Guard will offer hands-on experiences with some of its equipment and display tactical vehicles. There will be samples of ready-to-eat meals, training from a drill sergeant and rock wall climbing.
Blood donors will get a $10 gift card and a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
