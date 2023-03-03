JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For people who want a home-cooked meal in downtown Johnstown, the Grub Shack is on track to open across from Central Park.
Owner Val Lamb said she’s planning to open during the first week of April.
“I want to provide the feel of western Pennsylvania and what I grew up with, and just have simple home-cooked options for people to come in and eat,” she said.
Lamb’s business is filling a void at 145 Franklin St., where Tower of Pizza was formerly located for 36 years until owners Lou and Karen Taranto retired and sold the building in December.
To pay homage to Tower of Pizza, Lamb will keep pizza on the menu, by the slice or by the pie. She’ll also have a variety of sandwiches, including hoagies, ham barbecue and fried fish. But it’s breakfast that she’s especially excited to offer – sausage, biscuits, gravy, French toast, pancakes, overnight oats and fresh fruit.
“A big part of why I wanted to do this was to have a breakfast option for people downtown,” she said. “We are going to offer tables where people can eat, but we are also going to offer homemade breakfast sandwiches and things like that to go for people who want to grab something before work.”
To accommodate early risers as well as evening customers, the Grub Shack’s business hours are slated from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Lamb learned how to cook at a young age, she said.
“I cooked with my grandmother, my mother and my aunts,” she said. “I enjoy cooking. I can make simple foods good.”
The business will be a family affair, with her sister, Amanda Lamb, working with her as an operating manager.
“I’m more than excited to get going and offer something home-style for the area,” Amanda Lamb said.
She said she feels that there is enough traffic downtown to open on Saturdays.
“People come and walk at Central Park and there’s nothing open, so there are people trying and there’s community support for us,” she said.
For proof that her business can be successful in downtown Johnstown, she needs to look no further than two doors down, to Lambcakes bakery at 139 Franklin St., which is owned by her brother, Chad Lamb.
His business, open seven days a week, marked its sixth anniversary this week, March 1.
“I’m excited and hoping for the best for Val,” Chad Lamb said. “It’s cool to have her here and just to see more businesses open downtown in general, and with both of our businesses, we offer different things, but there’s a synchronicity. We’ll be helping each other.”
Val Lamb currently works at Lambcakes and said she is excited to open her own business just two doors down.
“I’m looking forward to it,” she said. “My brother has a very successful business going for the area. Lambcakes is pretty well-known. I think it’s going to be a great thing for both of us to be there.”
Val Lamb is leasing the building from real estate developer Barry Gallagher, who bought the building from the former Tower of Pizza owners.
“We’ve got a brother and sister there on the same block,” Gallagher said. “She’s been in the business before this, so I’m looking forward to it, and her business hours are more expansive. That will fill some holes in business activity downtown.”
Val Lamb said the City of Johnstown has helped her get started with a grant from its federal urban development pass through funds, and Johnstown Area Regional Industries has provided additional help with a loan.
“We are trying to be a part of the community and the other businesses that are trying to revitalize the area, make Johnstown come back to life a little again,” Val Lamb said.
“There are a lot of great places downtown, and we are happy to be part of the community, and hopefully we are able to give people what they want, give them something different.”
