DAVIDSVILLE – A Conemaugh Township nursery is celebrating 75 years of growth.
Dave Bruce, 66, and his wife, Lynn, said they represent the second generation in his family who’ve kept Bruce Nurseries flourishing on what is now a 65-acre farm near Davidsville.
On a property that contains 12 small greenhouses and a retail shop, the couple spends their days planting, growing and selling plants – shade trees, perennials and grasses, among them.
The six-employee business supplies landscapers, garden centers and homeowners with timeless favorites such as maple trees, evergreens and day lilies as well as today’s trends, such as ornamental grasses that might grow up to 20 feet in height, Dave Bruce said.
Bruce said he started working on the farm when he was 12 years old.
His parents, William and Audrey Bruce, got into the business in the mid-1940s, opening a garden center on Ferndale Avenue before buying the Davidsville-area farm Dave Bruce and his wife run today.
Bruce said he didn’t plan on taking over the business when he left for college in the early 1970s.
“I had two brothers, but they weren’t interested in the family business,” he said with a laugh.
“It turned out I was.”
He said he still finds it relaxing and enjoyable spending his mornings working with plants – and helping customers figure out what they might be looking for to bring a project to fruition.
“Sometimes they have a pretty good idea what they are looking for. Other times, they don’t have a clue. But we share our expertise to try to help them figure that out,” he said.
Bruce credits his staff of loyal employees, saying they’ve dedicated many years to the farm.
Their skill has been essential this year, he said. COVID-19 regulations that have kept many home have turned their attentions to upgrades at home.
“We’ve, thankfully, had a very strong year,” he said. “People’s yards have become their world.”
That’s part of what has Bruce’s family hopeful about the future, he said.
As fall approaches, the nursery is busy planting seeds for the coming year, while also making preparations to move plants not hearty enough to survive the winter into warmer “hoop house” shelters.
“We’re excited. We’ve had a busy year and we hope to see it continue,” Bruce said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.