Arriving less than four months after her Windber spa’s debut, COVID-19 restrictions brought Emillee Swank’s business to a sudden halt last spring.
But that didn’t stop her business from growing fast by the end of 2020, she said.
During the past month, it prompted Swank to relocate SWANKY Skin + Lash Studio to a larger space, finding a new home at 808 Somerset Ave.
With our services and client base growing fast, I knew I needed a new place to grow into. It has been a very stressful but rewarding process to be able to grow my business, especially with everything going on during the pandemic,” said Swank.
SWANKY provides a list of offerings including facials, body wraps and waxing as well as eyelash services.
The business now employs three people.
Swank said her goal was to remain in Windber.
“The community has been so good to us and I am really looking forward to growing here and providing my aesthetics services,” she said.
The new studio location offers 1,500 square feet of space – triple the size of the Graham Avenue location – to enable her business to grow, as well as a parking lot and handicap-accessible access.
A sun-lit relaxation room that will offer a “day spa” vibe is also planned but remains on hold for now, due to COVID-19 guidelines.
Swank worked with Johnstown Area Regional Industries to launch her business.
Through its Startup Alleghenies entrepreneurial development initiative, JARI has worked with dozens of would-be small business owners in recent years to help them bring their vision to fruition.
“We are always excited when our clients have the opportunity to expand and grow their business,” JARI President Linda Thomson said.
“They will continue to be a great asset to the Windber community and the surrounding area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.