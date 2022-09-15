JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown officials plan to seek out a consultant this fall to complete a federally mandated historic preservation and environmental study for a series of city transportation projects that are in line for $24 million in upgrades.
Preliminary reviews of Johnstown’s train station, CamTran’s downtown transit center, aging downtown streetscape infrastructure and certain Johnstown Inclined Plane work must be done before any of those funds – received from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program – can be released for design and construction.
But stakeholders with CamTran, Johnstown Area Heritage Association and the city on Thursday told state transportation officials – including state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee – that all three entities are partnering to hire a qualified consultant to take over next year to guide that process.
While progress has largely been on paper this year, steps to “transform” Johnstown through the projects will become much more visible starting next year – with a website planned that will detail progress, a public meeting to gather input on designs and other steps, City Manager Ethan Imhoff said.
While city partners have envisioned revamping the train station and downtown sidewalks for years, stakeholders were essentially starting from square one this year in carrying it through to completion, Imhoff said – and there are federal and state guidelines that must be followed.
“Nothing has been designed yet,” he said of the train station, sidewalk and CamTran projects, noting that the design process is still a year away.
Johnstown community stakeholders envision the project as a game-changer for the town, saying it will renovate aging landmarks and better link them to one another through the planned Iron to Arts corridor, which would also connect Johnstown’s existing trails and the in-progress September 11 National Memorial Trail that will link Flight 93 National Memorial to New York City and the Pentagon.
The city’s streetscape and CamTran’s downtown hub haven’t been redeveloped in approximately 35 years – and their aging condition is obvious at a time when the downtown is seeing new stores, businesses and activity.
JAHA Executive Director Richard Burkert said he envisions the historic train station on Walnut Street as a community hub. With two passenger trains per day expected to bring passengers to and from the city in coming years, the station would welcome bicyclists, scheduled tours and others to Johnstown, he said.
Imhoff said certain historic aspects of the buildings must be considered before any design work can begin.
The group told Langerholc and PennDOT Acting Deputy Secretary Andy Batson that Johnstown City Council will be in position to seek proposals at its October meeting from potential consultants on the historic and environmental review process – and to vote to choose one in December.
That review will likely take six months – and once it is complete, the group will be able to use the RAISE money to hire a project administrator to guide the process through design and construction.
Langerholc said he scheduled Thursday’s roundtable meeting to ensure a solid schedule was in place and to ensure any issues are being addressed. He noted that the RAISE funds open up a “historic” opportunity for the Johnstown area – but also a challenging one.
“We don’t want to let something minor in the planning process ... to get in the way of these projects happening,” Langerholc said, noting that another Pennsylvania city lost a similar federal grant because of such a problem.
On Thursday, state and local officials clarified that they’d be seeking an outside firm to quarterback the project after original proposal documents suggested PennDOT would administer the grant, which is not the case.
Langherholc said it’s crucial that the city hires a consultant with expertise in navigating the complexities of the federal grant process.
Imhoff said that if all goes well, that would happen in the later part of next year through a separate public request-for-proposals process.
While the Johnstown Inclined Plane is expected to be back in operation next year after the conclusion of work that is already in progress, other RAISE- related upgrades to the property, as well as the transit center, streetscape and train station upgrades, aren’t expected to be awarded for construction until late 2024, a timetable shows.
The estimated total project costs are approximately $37 million, and city economic development director John Dubnansky said Johnstown is separately leveraging $8 million in its American Rescue Plan funds toward the streetscape project.
With increasing inflation and supply chain snarls driving project costs across the nation up, all of that money might not be enough, Imhoff said.
JAHA, the city and CamTran are also seeking $5 million from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to ensure there’ll be money to carry the project across the finish line.
“Even without (that grant),” Imhoff said, “these projects will happen. If we have to dial them back and build in phases, we will, but we hope it doesn’t come to that.”
