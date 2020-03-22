Christ Centered Community Church and Vision Together 2025 are looking to assist elderly local residents and families with school-age children who are in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anybody who wants help is asked to contact the church by 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Messages can be sent to 4cchurch@atlanticbbn.net.
Phone calls can also be made to Elder Brandon King at 814-475-0453 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Please make sure to talk to a person in order to receive instructions. Do not just leave a message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.