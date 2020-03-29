Veterans, advocates, supporters, family members, friends and elected officials planned to gather inside the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial lobby on Friday to commemorate the fourth annual Vietnam Era Veterans Recognition Day.
There were to be speeches, memorabilia displays, live music and refreshments.
But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was canceled.
So, on Sunday – the official National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the anniversary of when the last U.S. troops left the Republic of Vietnam on March 29, 1973 – those who served in the conflict are being remembered, just with no public fanfare.
“I think it’s important to know, even now, in our time of need, we have to reflect on the history and how – in the past – we’ve come out of these situations on top,” said Tom Caulfield, director of Veteran Community Initiatives, which helped organize Friday’s canceled event.
“The Vietnam veteran is a grand example of being down and down and looked down upon and not having the opportunities that they thought they might have. And they’ve done pretty well, I think, overall as an era.”
Veteran Community Initiatives, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 364 and Conemaugh Valley Veterans started holding official National Vietnam War Veterans Day events after passage of the federal Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017.
Earlier, in 2015, more than 2,000 individuals attended a ceremony for Vietnam era veterans at the War Memorial. About 700 veterans from Cambria and Somerset counties attended.
“It’s something to let them get recognition for everything that they did and let the community come out and support them in all that they have done for their communities,” Tom Haberkorn, from the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 364, said. “It makes you feel good that people are finally coming out and recognizing we went to do our duty as we were told to and we didn’t have any say in that.”
Although people are supposed to remain at home during the coronavirus pandemic – other than for essential activities – local residents might meet a veteran on Sunday when at a supermarket or some other place still open for business, Haberkorn said.
“I would just ask people if you see somebody who is a veteran – Vietnam or whatever – thank them for their service and appreciate them for what they’ve done and what they’re doing,” Haberkorn said.
Caulfield also called upon people to draw inspiration from Vietnam veterans during this uncertain and challenging time when lives are affected by COVID-19.
“I think the importance of not forgetting this day even though we’re in a very, very difficult time, I think might give a good example to those people that are doubting our ability to get out of it,” Caulfield said. “Some things last longer than others, but we Americans have the strength and the willpower to get by everything.”
