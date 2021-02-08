Shortly after officially announcing plans to run for the U.S. Senate in 2022, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman rolled out a group of endorsements that included the somewhat eclectic pairing of United Steelworkers District 10 and NORML PAC, an organization dedicated to legalizing marijuana.
He also received the backing of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776.
Fetterman, the former Democratic mayor of Braddock, Allegheny County, thinks those organizations are working toward goals that could benefit cities, such as Johnstown, and the entire state.
“It’s just the union way of life is sacred to me,” said Fetterman during a telephone interview, not long after he officially entered the race on Monday.
“And I find it also equally outrageous that we have criminalized a plant that 70% of Pennsylvanians are like ‘Hey, I’m here for this.’ And it’s being bottled up by a couple key Republicans in leadership. How would you like to have dedicated millions of dollars to help fix up Johnstown? I would. And we could do that if we legalized weed tomorrow. And we could create thousands of new jobs.
“We could build up these communities, like Braddock, like Johnstown, if we just said ‘yes’ to a plant.
“And then also steelworkers, too. It’s the union way of life.
“We still need to make (goods) in this country. I’m always going to stand on the side of working people and those that embody the union way of life. I’m proud to say I live across the street from a steel mill and a union hall, and I’m honored by their endorsement.”
NORML PAC Executive Director Erik Altieri said, “There are few elected officials in this country that have done more to elevate and advance the pressing need to end our nation’s failed and disastrous prohibition on marijuana than John Fetterman.”
Bobby “Mac” McAuliffe, director of United Steelworkers District 10, called Fetterman “a fierce advocate for our members.” Wendell Young, president of UFCW Local 1776, described him as “a tireless supporter and ally” who has been “a leading voice on policies that directly impact our members” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Fetterman is running for a seat that will be opened with current U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, not seeking reelection. It is expected to be one of the most hotly contested Senate elections in the country that year.
During his time in office, Fetterman has brought a spotlight to the lieutenant governor’s role, as a leading proponent of marijuana legalization and a defender of the election process that saw Democrat Joe Biden carry Pennsylvania over Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race.
“It’s a tremendous and important office,” Fetterman said. “It’s the second highest office in Pennsylvania. God forbid, you could be called upon to step in and be governor of Pennsylvania. It’s a solemn responsibility. But it also affords an opportunity to advocate for Pennsylvanians and important policy ideas, whether it’s legalizing marijuana, whether it’s arguing to a nation that Pennsylvania’s voting system is secure, and it’s true, and it delivered a free and fair result. It’s important to use your platform for good, and I believe that’s what I always intended to do, and that’s what we’ve done.”
When talking about getting his message out to Democrats across the state, Fetterman said, “I don’t fixate on what’s a Democrat in Philly or a Democrat in Johnstown because I’m equally comfortable in either locale. Here’s the thing, I’m going to talk about the same issues whether I’m in Johnstown or whether I’m in Philadelphia because I’ve been running on the same issues that brought me to Braddock, which is very much like Johnstown, only more challenged – to be quite honest with you – than Johnstown.”
He also emphasized the importance of finding common ground as the nation deals with a political divide that includes the recent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and ongoing impeachment of Trump.
“Neither side is going to self-deport,” Fetterman said. “We’re going to have to live with each other. We’re going to have to get along. We’re going to have to do what’s best for Pennsylvania. And I’m always going to have that in the forefront of whatever I am talking about or advocating for. I want to be clear about that.”
“Now there are some policies that some folks in Pennsylvania are never going to get around. But I think there is enough that we could agree on whether you’re a Trump-loving Republican in Johnstown or a blue Democrat in Braddock. There are a lot of commonalities between our communities. I am always going to be advocating commonsense policies that are going to benefit those two places because that’s what I know and that’s where my heart is.”
