As the country pauses to salute veterans who have served our nation, Startup Alleghenies will be hitting the road to spotlight veterans who have or currently are starting businesses.
“Many veterans are doing amazing things after their service and we want to celebrate that,” said Andrew Trexler, Startup Alleghenies entrepreneurial coach for Bedford County.
Since launching in June 2017, the nonprofit has registered more than 450 entrepreneurs from Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties. Among those entrepreneurs, Startup Alleghenies representatives say they have been especially proud to support veterans who dream of bringing their ideas to market.
“Veterans make a significant impact on the economy as owners of their own businesses,” said Debbi Prosser, director of business development for the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission. “Right now, our entrepreneur coaches are working with 11 veterans who are starting businesses in areas as diverse as transportation, software, fitness, food and hospitality, and the development of a safety device for law enforcement.
“It’s possible that other entrepreneurs in our ecosystem also are veterans, but haven’t yet let us know about their military service,” she said. “We hope they will reach out since we’re here to help.”
Startup Alleghenies will be acknowledging veteran-owned businesses by touring the Southern Alleghenies region on Veterans Day and live-streaming the visits.
Entrepreneurial coaches will be interviewing veteran-entrepreneurs about their service, their businesses and how the skills they learned in the military helped them along their journey towards launching their own business.
“A lot of times we put emphasis on business owners, but when we look at someone who went and sacrificed their time and home duties to go abroad somewhere and serve, it’s important to recognize that,” said Jose Otero, a Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Central and Northern PA industry relations coordinator. “Why should we not throw our dollars at these guys, specifically on this day?
“Everyday we should be conscience of populations we put our monies towards in our local economy.”
According to a report issued in December 2017 by the Center for Workforce Information and Analysis, nearly 346,000 veterans between ages 18 and 64 in 2016 lived in Pennsylvania, representing 4.4% of the population and making it the eighth highest state in the U.S. in number of veterans.
In Central Pennsylvania, Somerset had the highest percentage of vets per population at 8.2%, with Cambria County at 6.6% and Blair County at 5.7%.
“We want to encourage those folks who have not purchased veteran-owned products, that have not checked out more of the local products, to really come out and see what the region is offering,” Otero said.
Startup Alleghenies welcomes everyone to watch the veteran visits on Nov. 11 on the Startup Alleghenies Facebook page: www.facebook.com/startupalleghenies.
