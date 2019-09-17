The Johnstown Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA will lead a “March for Medicaid” this week, highlighting a number of health care concerns for area residents.
Event organizers said the Medicaid march will center on people who are on, need or are excluded from Medicaid while the battle to achieve health care as a universal human right for all people continues.
“This is about the constant problems and struggles people have with the health care system in general, and with recent threats in the state with Senate Bill 847, which was introduced a week or so ago,” said Put People First member Larry Blalock. “People are struggling to pay for unaffordable co-pays and deductibles.
“This is constant, and it’s something we run into every time we get in a meeting or go out and meet folks.”
According to data provided by the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program, Cambria County ranks 65th out of 67 counties in Pennsylvanian’s health outcomes, which is a measure of how long people live and how healthy people feel.
Blalock said the medicaid marchers will call for:
• Safe staffing levels at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in light of the recent Health Department report which cited the hospital for understaffing its floors, leading to safety concerns for both workers and patients.
• A stop to new legislation, Senate Bill 847, which would require able-bodied, nonelderly Medicaid recipients to seek employment or volunteer in the community as a condition of receiving benefits.
• The restoration of full dental coverage under Medicaid insurance.
• The creation of a statewide Public Healthcare Advocate office to fight for the healthcare rights of all Pennsylvanians.
“Our goal is to shine a light on the problem – to make the invisible visible,” Blalock said. “And embolden folks to get together and unite and challenge political leaders to act on our behalf rather than on behalf of healthcare profiteers.”
The “March for Medicaid” will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday on the corner of Cedar and Wood streets in the Hornerstown section of the city. The march will then proceed to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
Thursday’s march is part of statewide week of action against healthcare profiteers organized by Put People First! PA. Actions are also taking place in Pittsburgh, Lancaster and Philadelphia.
For more information about Put People First! PA, visit www.putpeoplefirstpa.org.
