Ever since a nearly 100-year-old Chambersburg industrial hammer was briefly fired up again in May, the Center for Metal Arts’ Patrick Quinn has been learning everything he can about it.
He’s traveled across the country to see and feel similar ones at work – and to see what drives them.
He’s fired it up for like-minded blacksmiths.
“Pretty much every blacksmith who has been coming through our region has been making a point to stop here to see it,” Quinn said. “People are talking about it.”
Next week, the public will get a chance, too.
Quinn and Dan Neville’s Center For Metal Arts are partnering with the Johnstown Area Heritage Association to offer a two-day series of tours to showcase the 3,000-pound hammer, one of five anchored inside the onetime Cambria Iron Company Blacksmith Shop.
Tickets, at $10, can be purchased online at www.jaha.org.
Approximately 90-minute tours will be offered three times daily on Saturday and Oct. 20 – at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – to offer a rare glimpse of history at work.
M. Glosser & Sons President Greg Glosser and fellow sponsors donated support to enable the Center For Metal Arts to run the heavy hammer through an air compressor inside the Civil War-era industrial facility, Quinn said.
Hammers this size are capable of forging hot steel into specialized tools and industrial art.
But, for now, the tour is designed to show attendees its power and striking capacity, he said.
“Even to rent a compressor that will run something like this, it’s not cheap,” he said.
The center’s goal is to get all five of these hammers up and running again.
“The main reason we moved to Johns-town was to refurbish and run those power hammers,” Quinn said, noting the group is ahead of schedule with its plan by getting the first one operational. “Just imagine this shop running at full capacity again.”
That won’t happen overnight, he acknowledged.
The group will need an air plant capable of firing each of the hammers, as well as wiring, gas and water to make the old blacksmith shop fully operational again.
“But we’re making progress,” Quinn said.
“Hopefully we’ll see it move forward sooner rather than later.”
