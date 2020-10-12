For Somerset County, Red Ribbon Week has meant anti-drug poster contests and rallies on the county courthouse steps in recent years.
COVID-19 concerns paused all that this year.
But it won’t stop organizers from sharing their “Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug-Free” message countywide this fall, Somerset County Drug-Free Communities Director Rebecca Mull said.
With ever-changing guidelines making it difficult for the group to plan in-person events this year, the awareness event is going virtual, she said.
The nonprofit Somerset County Drug-Free Communities planned weekly “Lunch and Learn” sessions at noon every Wednesday in October, offering parents and other community members sessions about timely trends, local resources to help families and tips about talking to teens about drug use, she said.
“I think it is key moving forward to educate,” Mull said.
“That is how we get ahead of this epidemic.”
On Wednesday, the half-hour session will examine the results of Somerset County’s 2019 Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS).
The following week, the topic will be “Alcohol use during the pandemic – how much is too much?” Mull said, noting that drinking often increases when people are home more.
To attend a “Lunch and Learn,” email rkromesberg@twinlakescenter.org to enroll.
In partnership with local schools, Somerset County Drug-Free Communities is still encouraging local youth to illustrate the importance of making smart choices and staying drug-free.
While there won’t be a contest this year, posters, videos and essays that students create will be shared on the nonprofit’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SomersetCountyDFC
Red Ribbon Week runs from Oct. 26-30 this year.
