JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Holding signs with slogans such as "I am boss of my body" and "Mother by choice not by force," residents and visitors gathered in Johnstown's Central Park for a pro-choice rally on Sunday.
"We figured we had to do something in this town," said Johnstown For Choice organizer Kierson Daily, who put together the event with her mother, Adrienne, and with help from Tracy Baton, director of Women's March Pittsburgh.
Kierson Daily said she started protesting for a person's right to choose an abortion in May and decided she wanted to do something locally for that cause, especially after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the long-standing Roe v. Wade decision that protected access to abortion, among other rights related to bodily autonomy.
Throughout the event, speakers took the stage to address the crowd about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the precedent and the repercussions of that decision.
Barb Zablotney, a wheelchair-bound person, spoke in detail about how people with disabilities are affected by these rulings and shared stories from friends and acquaintances about how the court's decision harms their lives and ability to choose what to do with their bodies.
Blayre Holmes Davis, the director of community relations for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the wife of Democratic lieutenant governor candidate state Rep. Austin Davis, also spoke to the group. She said the matter of bodily choice is a personal and professional issue for her.
Davis has also worked for the Women and Girls Foundation and Adagio Health. She told the crowd that the women of Pennsylvania deserve better than legislative leaders who want to take away their rights.
More than two dozen people turned out for the rally, including Johnstown residents Jacinda Fondelier and Carol Churchey.
"It's pretty devastating that it's 2022 and we're still fighting for basic human rights," Fondelier said, adding that she expects the ruling on Roe v. Wade will lead to the termination of other human rights.
Churchey said she's tired of having to fight for control of her own body, but was glad to see a local pro-choice rally take place in her hometown.
"I think it's important for those of us who have have liberal beliefs ... to see like-minded people in our community," she said.
Baton also spoke during the event and told the group to have difficult conversations with people they know, vote for people who support their beliefs and call allies and ask them how they plan to vote in November.
She said prior to the gathering that she was glad to help organize the event for the Dailys and noted the importance of supporting regional action.
Other organizers that helped make Sunday's event happen were Jayce Pecze and Gayla Regan, the pair who regularly stand in front of the local Planned Parenthood office on Franklin Street in Johnstown.
"We want to help their services," Regan said. "They provide a lot of health care there."
Pecze said he was surprised but encouraged to see the number of people who showed up for the rally.
"I think it's important for all of us to use our voice and show support for anyone with a uterus," he said.
To end the rally, the group gathered with their signs and marched down Main Street, past Johnstown City Hall on Market Street and up Locust Street, chanting phrases such as, "Keep your theology off my biology," and, "Hey, hey, ho, ho, abortion bans have got to go."
