JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A focus group provided input on Thursday regarding an ongoing project to modernize the Cambria County Library in terms of both services provided and structural appearance.
The two-hour conversation was facilitated by representatives from GBBN Architects, the Pittsburgh firm selected to redesign the building.
“What we’ve tried to do is imagine changes to both the functionality and the aesthetics of our library to set us up now and in the future,” Cambria County Library System Director Ashley Flynn said.
“Our library is over 50 years old at this point. The way that we’ve used it has changed, but there really haven’t been significant updates either to the structure or the appearances.”
Some improvements have recently been made to the building located on Main Street in downtown Johnstown, including the construction of a patio and upgrades to the children’s area.
“Now we’re trying to be very intentional about what the next stages of renovations look like, and we know we can’t do that well unless we have this input from our community,” Flynn said.
The larger project is still in its infancy, so the conversation was very broad, touching on subjects that included programming, book clubs, communal space, privacy areas, computer access, genealogy materials and parking.
Approximately 50 people attended.
“I am just so excited that our community came out in full force to kind of relay what they love about the library,” reference supervisor Joyce Homan said. “I interact with probably most of them on a daily, or weekly or monthly basis, but to see them all congregated in a room talking about what they love about the library, it just makes me feel like the work we’re doing is good, is important.”
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky encouraged participants to continue to get the word out about the services provided at the library.
“A lot of folks come to the library,” Chernisky said. “You don’t realize it until you come and you kick the tires. … I think you need to just keep on reminding people libraries don’t discriminate. All ages, no matter what income you make, it’s open and it’s a great place to meet people, focus and get things done.”
GBBN will now take the input provided by the community and continue developing plans for the library.
Amanda Markovic, a principal at GBBN, told the participants that “It’s really important to hear your voices throughout this process.”
She complimented the resources and staff at the library.
“I know how important they all are to you,” Markovic told the focus group.
“We want to make sure that the space supports everything that they do and all the resources that you want to have.”
