Work on 10 bridge deck replacement projects throughout Cambria County will eliminate the structurally deficient label from each of the municipal-owned structures.
A groundbreaking was held Thursday at the Ash Street bridge over Solomon Run in Hornerstown, as a kick-off of sorts for nine other bridge deck replacement projects throughout the county using $2 million from PennDOT’s Road MaP program.
The program funds available for work in counties that have enacted Act 89 to collect a $5 annual vehicle registration fee.
Because Cambria County enacted Act 89 in 2016, it was eligible for the federal Road MaP funds that will cover the costs of all 10 projects in one contract.
“Road MaP and Act 89 funds are currently programmed on bridges in rural and urban parts of the county, in communities big and small,” said Ethan Imhoff, executive director of Cambria County’s Planning Commission. “It’s a very successful partnership between the county, PennDOT District 9 and our local municipalities.”
In addition to Ash Street over Solomon Run, bridge decks to be replaced include the following: T-476 (Vic Miller Road) in Blacklick Township; T-419 (Blackburn Road) in Jackson Township; D Street over St. Clair Run, McMillen Street over Solomon Run, Mine Place Street, and Oak Street over Solomon Run, all in the city of Johnstown; Lang Avenue in Patton Borough; Magee Avenue in Patton Borough; and the second Paint Creek bridge on Bridge Street in Scalp Level Borough.
Each of the bridges was built around the same time frame using the same type of construction, which allows water to seep in the bridge decks and cause cracking, said Chris Allison, county transportation planner.
“If we don’t address them now, they’re only going to get worse,” Allison said.
Five of the bridges slated for rehabilitation in this contract are in the city of Johnstown.
Jared Campagna, the city’s interim director of public works, said without PennDOT’s Road MaP program covering the costs of these projects, it would be up to city officials to seek funding or grants to complete the work.
“It’s very difficult to get grant funding for those,” Campagna said, with so many similar municipal bridges statewide that need the same type of work.
Each bridge over Solomon Run in the Hornerstown section of the city were likely last worked after the 1977 Johnstown flood, Campagna said.
The city’s bridges are inspected periodically, Campagna added, and while local traffic will be temporarily inconvenienced by the detours needed to rehabilitate the five bridges, the result will be well worth it.
“All in all, it’s a good project,” he said.
Act 89 was passed by the state Legislature and signed into law by former Gov. Tom Corbett in 2013. To date, it has allowed Cambria County to repair or replace seven county-owned bridges.
“Many of our bridges are located in rural areas where weight restrictions can affect farm equipment and larger trucks,” said Commissioner Mark Wissinger. “By maintaining our bridges, it makes our communities more safe by giving first responders a direct route to serve our friends and neighbors.”
The Cambria County Commissioners say they opted to add the $5 vehicle registration fee to county residents as a means to maintain its 26 bridges, 10 of which were structurally deficient in 2016 and one of which is still closed.
Using the funds generated by the fee, the commissioners plan to complete work to repair or replace its remaining three structurally deficient bridges by 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.