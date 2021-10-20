JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A groundbreaking ceremony for Price Field renovations at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School is set for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the complex.
"This is going to be an exciting day for Westmont Hilltop," Athletic Director Tom Callahan said. "We've waited a long time for this."
The multi-million project – to include artificial turf, new lights and an updated track – was approved by the school board in February.
"We've been putting a lot of time and effort into it and we're ready to roll," board President Rob Gleason said. "I'm excited about it."
Besides the groundbreaking, Thursday's ceremony will also feature student representatives who will speak about the field.
Once work begins, crews will dismantle the old bleachers and move the visiting side's seats to the soccer and baseball fields at the high school.
Before winter, work will include removal of the existing turf, installation of drainage and the construction of footers for a new building under the future grandstands.
"I think our students, student athletes and our community are going to benefit from this greatly," Callahan said.
