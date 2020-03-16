Whether it was store hours, state education centers or the Salvation Army, COVID-19 concerns continued forcing businesses to change their routines on Sunday.
Chain stores shifting hours
Walmart, known for its 24/7 convenience, announced it was temporarily adjusting its hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. – effective immediately – giving staff a seven-hour window to restock high-demand products and sanitize their sites, store officials said.
“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Walmart U.S., wrote in a blog to shoppers.
The move comes as panic about the new coronavirus has sent waves of shoppers to buy household staples, such as paper towels and toilet paper, while at the same time government officials are urging the public to avoid crowded areas.
Giant Eagle, which has stores in Johnstown, Richland Township, Ebensburg, Northern Cambria, Somerset and Upper Yoder Township, also announced updated hours at its stores over the weekend.
Until further notice, the stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m., the chain’s officials said.
Aldi Grocery stores also announced some of its 11,000 locations will have adjusted hours due to the virus but did not provide a list of stores. Staff at the Richland Township location said the store’s hours were unchanged as of Sunday.
Dinners diverted
The Salvation Army in Johnstown, which provides free meals to people in need year-round, announced it planned to hand-out its meals in to-go containers between 4 and 4:30 p.m. – at the back of the charity’s Vine Street location.
The move was announced as health officials and state leaders have been urging people to avoid large gatherings – one of a list of efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
The Salvation Army site’s operators traditionally serve meals cafeteria-style inside the location.
State center to idle
Hiram G. Andrews Center’s Commonwealth Technical Institute job training center in Upper Yoder Township is also closing its doors for the next two weeks, state officials announced.
Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak, whose agency oversees the center, said in-person classes were being suspended “immediately” and students are being sent home – if possible – “to protect the health and safety of students and staff and help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
“(Hiram G. Andrews Center) is arranging for students’ transportation home, prioritizing high-risk students with complicated medical issues,” the department wrote.
Hiram G. Andrews center provides educational and rehabilitation programs to 234 residential students and 44 commuter students on its 45-acre campus – many of them receiving post-secondary job training through the on-campus Commonwealth Technical Institute.
Assignments will be delivered online during the break, Oleksiak said.
