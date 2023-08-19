JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The standing room area of 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial was quickly filled with fans on Saturday as the Summer Jam event brought artists Ginuwine, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ja Rule and Ashanti to Johnstown.
As each act took the stage, they were met with deafening cheers with concert-goers dancing, taking photos and singing along to the songs.
"We are so excited," Angel Widmann said. "It's a great and happy environment."
She was sporting a Bone Thugs-N-Harmony shirt and couldn't wait to hear the hip-hop group perform.
She attended with friend Amy Williams, who was just thrilled to be in the energetic arena.
Ticket distribution for the night was more than 4,000 with most of those people already inside at the start, but Chad Mearns, arena box office manager, expected tickets to continue to sell throughout the night.
"We love seeing all the concerts happen here and all the visitors coming in," Lindsay Arcuri said. "It's a wonderful thing."
The Johnstown Visitor Bureau's communications coordinator went to the concert with co-worker Stacey Wyandt and friend Althea Stephenson.
Wyandt said she and Stephenson "grew up with this music," so getting the chance to hear these artists live was a fantastic opportunity.
"It's bringing back good memories," Stephenson said.
Stephenson couldn't believe the caliber of artists Ja Rule, Ashanti, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Ginuwine were in Johnstown.
"We're ready to jam," Arcuri said.
The trio commended the War Memorial staff for bringing a variety of musical performances to the area and providing residents and visitors alike with great shows to attend.
Tamia Williams said she also grew up with the music and made the trip from Virginia to see the concert with Tyler Allison. Williams was born in Johnstown and sat with family for the concert. The group took up nearly an entire row themselves.
She said she was "happy and excited" to see this type of music brought to town. Williams was specifically looking forward to seeing Ginuwine and Ashanti perform.
Allison was impressed with the venue and told Williams that he'd like to return later to see a Johnstown Tomahawks hockey game.
As the show progressed, the bass rattled the War Memorial rafters competing against the cheers of the crowd.
Widmann said she was having a blast while she and Williams stepped into the concourse between performers.
Outside, some concert-goers lingered at a pop-up space and others could be seen walking toward the arena, late but ready to enjoy the show.
"It's great for businesses, good for the city and to have something to do on the weekends," Donte Tisinger said of the recent string of performances at 1st Summit Arena.
The night before, country artist Lee Brice performed to local country fans.
Tisinger was there Saturday with his wife, Nicole, who jokingly said seeing the artists live made her feel young again and added that these type of events are "doing wonderful things for Johnstown."
For a list of the upcoming shows, visit www.1stsummitarena.com.
