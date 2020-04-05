A Westmoreland County woman is accused of coughing on a drive-thru restaurant employee Saturday over a beverage holder, allegedly saying she hoped the worker will die from the disease.
State police in Greensburg said the 48-year-old North Huntingdon woman became upset when the Hempfield Township employee handed her a drink that was placed into a to-go holder. The employee, who worked at a Route 30 business, said the move was to prevent accidental contact during the exchange.
When she was not permitted to return the item, police said the woman started coughing on the employee and said “I hope you get COVID-19 and die.”
The arrestee was not identified. She faces disorderly conduct, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person charges, state police said.
Police said the employee was sent home to self-quarantine because saliva hit her face and hands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.