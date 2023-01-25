Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.