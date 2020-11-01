Michelle Myers, an assistant professor at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, describes herself as an “over-sharer” and said that trait is what kicked off the campaign to install a greenhouse at the Richland school’s campus.
After a class where she was telling her students about the benefits of a greenhouse to the hydroponics and agricultural program, one of them approached her about it.
He then offered to make an anonymous donation in honor of his mother to get the project going.
“This is something that’s needed in this area,” Myers said.
Once up and running, the building will not only provide an additional teaching resource but provide produce for the college to donate to area food pantries and other organizations.
The greenhouse is set to be ready for the summer of 2021.
Kathleen Morrell, executive director of institutional advancement and public relations, said that goal may be “aggressive.”
“It’s a lot bigger of a deal than we initially thought it was going to be,” she said.
College officials are in the design and permitting portion and the structure itself is set to be larger than initially planned as well.
Morrell said that’s because the college wants to “grow into it” and not wish it had been built differently.
Tentatively the greenhouse will be placed in a flat spot next to the faculty and employee lot near the door leading to the indoor garden.
Myers said this makes the most sense for the location because of the proximity to the utilities.
To help with fundraising for the project, the college is going to add a donation option for the greenhouse to the PHCC Foundation annual campaign this year.
Myers said the additional facility will complement the existing hydroponics room already on campus, which also grows food that’s donated.
In the ground-floor classroom, vegetation can be seen growing like weeds out of the hydroponic garden Myers created.
It’s made up of reservoirs on the floor that pump nutrient-rich water to the roots of the plants above, which get 16 hours of artificial light every day.
Everything from lettuce and tomatoes to peas, beans and basil is grown in the facility and this area benefits the students in the SHARE program.
Myers said the acronym stands for “sustainability, hydroponics, agriculture” and “rural entrepreneurship.”
The year-old program consists of 17 courses comprised of curriculum Myers wrote and can lead students to either a certificate for SHARES or an associates degree designed for the agricultural workforce.
Penn Highlands is also the only college in this part of the state that offers coursework for a horticultural apprentice program through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
“This is my baby,” Myers said.
These classes are also open for the public to take – the only course with a prerequisite is the horticulture class.
