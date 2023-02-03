WINDBER, Pa. – Since 2018, Allen Higbee’s dream for Greenhouse Arcade has been built one dish at a time from the window of a lime-green food truck.
Starting Feb. 23, he plans to begin pairing his craft tacos with home-brewed craft beer.
The Nebraska native and Southmont resident has set that date for the grand opening of the “brew-cade” at 1800 Graham Ave., Windber, which will also be home to 15 full-size pinball and video arcade games.
“We’ve been building this slowly ... but people already know about the flavor we put into our street tacos, and they already know this is a place to have a great time,” said Higbee, who has opened the property’s backyard to the public when his food truck wasn’t on the road the past few summers.
Greenhouse Arcade’s tacos often feature a worldwide blend of tastes. Fusions featuring Moroccan steak, European flavors or double-roasted cauliflower will remain part of an ever-changing menu, Higbee said.
“But now, they’ll be able to come here and have a drink that pairs great with our tacos – or stop in and catch a hockey game on TV in the evening,” he said.
Higbee was still putting the finishing touches on the space this week, but its vibrant vibe was already apparent. A graffiti-style mural decorated one corner of the space. Other walls were being decorated with frames paying homage to gaming throwbacks such as “Galaga” and “Pac-Man.”
Higbee said he designed Greenhouse Arcade to be a family-friendly space. Several mini-games, such as “Paw Patrol,” are dedicated for kids. But there’ll be plenty of draws for grown-ups, too, he said.
The bar will serve home brews such as the session-style G-Hop Blonde Ale, a spiced brown ale brewed on the back of Motueka hops, and a German-style Green Kolsch, he said.
His eight-tap system will feature an often-changing selection of home brews, as well as other local beers, including selections from Berlin-based Whitehorse Brewing, he said.
He also plans to serve locally made spirits, including Monongahela rye whiskey from Ponfeigh Distillery when that Somerset County business opens later this year.
Higbee said he’s brewed in small batches for years and turned to a veteran home-brewer, Tom Leslie, for advice on perfecting his pours for the upcoming debut.
Higbee’s “brewhouse” is a small garage operating on a half-barrel system behind the arcade.
Under state law, he won’t serve beer from the brewhouse. But the main Greenhouse Arcade will offer seating for approximately 50 people inside, partly at a bar he built from reclaimed barn wood and walnut, and it has space licensed for a crowd of more than 130, he said.
The business currently employs four people.
It’ll be open five days a week – Thursday through Monday – with its doors open until 11 p.m., Higbee said.
But he’s planning special events, too – particularly once the weather warms up – including a Cinco De Mayo tailgate.
“It’s definitely been a journey,” Higbee said, describing himself as “nervous, anxious and giddy.”
“But everywhere we’ve been,” he said, “the community has been really supportive ... so we’re excited to get going.”
