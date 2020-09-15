A representative of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will be at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday with information about various food assistance programs.
Keelan McDonald, SNAP outreach coordinator, will offer assistance with SNAP benefits and have information about local food distribution programs.
The tent will be outside the library’s exit door at the library parking lot.
