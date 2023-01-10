JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Greater Johnstown School District Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a policy regarding name, image and likeness guidelines for its student-athletes.
A main point is that student-athletes must notify the high school principal or athletic director within 72 hours after entering an NIL contract.
The rest of the policy follows standards set by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association late last year, when the organization began permitting students to do promotions for products. The rules preclude the use of a school’s name or uniform in advertising materials. Student-athletes are also prohibited from promoting certain products.
“So, it’s a little unique in the way that they created that standard,” Ronald Repak, the district’s solicitor, said. “There are some prohibitions again. It can’t be for alcohol, tobacco use, things of that nature.
"Can they go, and Sheetz gives them money, and they’re on a billboard and they’re wearing maybe a black and blue shirt (Greater Johnstown’s colors)? Probably. I would say you could probably get away with doing something like that.”
Repak added: “Whereas I see it as a good thing, it does create a few hurdles I think for anybody who is trying to get into compensation for their individual accolades.”
Greater Johnstown wanted to make sure its policy was in line with the PIAA and clear for student-athletes to follow.
“I think it’s just good to get out ahead of anything,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
“This way, our athletes, our parents are aware of what the regulations are, what their responsibilities are. This also just makes sure that our athletes have access to opportunities that may come their way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.