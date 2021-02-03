Regional schools are set to receive a significant boost, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed state budget, which suggests investing more than $1 billion for Pennsylvania education funding through an income tax increase.
A tentative plan from the state shows Greater Johnstown, Ferndale Area and Cambria Heights school districts would benefit the most in Cambria County, while Somerset Area, Windber Area and North Star would receive the largest boost in Somerset County.
“It would be amazing for us,” Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
Her district would get an additional $13 million for the next academic year, a 66% increase that would raise the basic education funding for that district from $19 million in 2020-21 to $32 million for 2021-22.
That’s the largest increase in the area, and Arcurio said the first item the supplemental money would be used for is to fix the leaking roof at the elementary school.
She added that there’s a “laundry list” of other undertakings the administration would handle, such as adding educational programs and hiring more behavioral specialists, guidance counselors and reading specialists.
Cambria Heights School District would receive the next most amount in this funding adjustment for Cambria County, according to state information.
That institution’s yearly allocation would be raised by roughly $130,000 next year, which Director of Education Ken Kerchenske said would “alleviate any related budget gaps” to the technology costs imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the Cambria Heights School District, the addition of remote learning has necessitated the district’s transition to a one-to-one learning environment,” Kerchenske said.
“We now provide every student with a Chromebook or an iPad at the primary level. While this transition has greatly expanded the resources available to our students, parents and teachers, there are hardware and software costs associated with technology, as well as the support needed to update and repair it.”
Most of the other school districts in the two counties are proposed to receive a 1 to 3% increase representing anywhere from $24,000 to $200,000 or more in extra money, although Somerset County schools will get less compared to Cambria County.
Wolf’s plan would have 100% of the state funds for school districts flow through the Fair Funding Formula his administration instituted five years ago.
At this time, the formula affects 11% of state education funds because it applies only to new dollars appropriated.
“Putting all state funding through the formula will ensure students in every community have the funding to succeed,” a release from Wolf’s office said.
The governor’s budget also proposes funding increases for special education, pre-K and head start programs, along with a number of other learning initiatives, such as raising the state’s minimum educator salary.
The Pennsylvania State Education Association released a statement Wednesday praising Wolf’s plan.
“We commend the governor for his ongoing commitment to public education,” President Rich Askey said. “There is nothing more important than investing in our schools and students. Gov. Wolf has been a leader on these issues, and PSEA looks forward to a continued partnership with him and lawmakers from both parties to ensure our students are successful and our schools are fairly funded. ... We look forward to fully reviewing this plan and identifying opportunities for PSEA to work with the governor and the Legislature to find the best and fairest way possible to achieve greater equity and adequacy in school funding.”
