Greater Johnstown Water Authority’s board formally approved a plan on Thursday to offer the City of Johnstown $24 million for the purchase of the municipality’s sewer collection system.
The parties had been in negotiations for months.
Proposing the price is one step in the ongoing process that, in the future, will include legal negotiations, public input and working to acquire financing and ultimately require final approval by GJWA and Johnstown City Council. Chairman Don Hall II, Kevin Pile, Anthony Caputo, Richard Rambish, John Follansbee III, Edward Cernic Jr., Edward Danyluk, William Gentile, James McDonnell and Melissa Radovanic voted unanimously in favor of making the offer during a tele-meeting.
A 71-page document has been drafted.
“I believe we’re both very comfortable that we have an agreement that works,” GJWA Solicitor William Barbin said.
As part of the proposal, the authority will assume what is now more than $60 million in Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority loans – a total that will almost certainly increase – for work done to make the city’s system come into compliance with a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection mandate to reduce flows.
GJWA would also take over the city’s consent order that calls for meeting the rate of 625 gallons per day per equivalent dwelling unit by Dec. 31, 2022. As part of the project, residential and business properties need to have water-tight lines that can pass a pressure test. About 42% of private properties in Johnstown have done the tests.
“That’s kind of rough because they entered into that in 2010 and only have about a year and seven months to go under it,” Barbin said. And in that year and seven months, “we’re supposed to complete all that construction and we’re supposed to have all of the individual properties pressure tested. And that’s right in the consent order. There are 5,000 outstanding homes. It’s going to be extremely difficult to accomplish that within the time limit. We expect hopefully that DEP will be reasonable, particularly if they see us taking an aggressive posture for this next year and a half.”
The proposal would include a three-year rate freeze for customers.
On Thursday, Johnstown released a statement about the proposed purchase, which Mayor Frank Janakovic previously read during a City Council tele-workshop on Wednesday.
In the statement, Janakovic pointed out reasons for negotiating with the GJWA, including the public utility’s ability to keep costs down and get lower financing rates than a private company could likely do.
“City representatives had multiple calls with the Investor Owned Utility community,” according to the mayor’s statement. “A sale to an investor-owned utility, or completion of a leveraged lease or concession transaction, might have offered more upfront funds to the city. But it likely would have resulted in higher rates for residential, commercial and industrial customers since investor-owned utilities seek to achieve a financial return for their shareholders. The Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission ultimately would have decided the extent of the rate increases on a region-wide or state-wide basis.”
Residents will be able to review the proposal and offer input.
“The public will have extensive opportunities to view and comment on the deal prior to any final decision,” Janakovic said during council’s meeting. “The city will release a summary of the terms to the public once a formal offer is submitted. And it will hold a series of workshops, informational sessions, public hearings and public comment on those terms.”
If the purchase goes through, the money will be used to help prepare the city for its exit from Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities no later than Oct. 28, 2021, including addressing the more than $20 million in pension obligations.
Council also expressed interest in working to improve the funding programs available – through the city and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority – to help property owners deal with the costs of doing work on their private lines.
“I think we need to do some evaluating as to where we can get the most benefit for whatever we decide to put into that program, whether that be putting it into the program that JRA has out there or the program that we currently have in place,” Councilman Michael Capriotti said. “I think that ideally – for me anyway – I want to be able to help as many people as possible. I don’t know, other than the little bit of information that we’ve got so far, where that looks like that should be.”
Capriotti added: “It is absolutely not getting out to the people in a fashion that they are aware of what all is available and how that program actually works. At the end of the day, as the numbers have shown, neither program is being utilized to the extent that one would think it would be under the circumstances.”
