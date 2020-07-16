Both parties involved in the sale of Johnstown’s sewage collection system have now ratified the purchase agreement.
On Thursday, Greater Johnstown Water Authority officially approved buying the asset for $24 million, along with the assumption of $63 million in debt, during a regular meeting.
Chairman Don Hall II, Kevin Pile, Anthony Caputo, Richard Rambish, John Follansbee III, Edward Cernic Jr., William Gentile, James McDonnell and Melissa Radovanic all voted in favor of the plan. Those members also gave the go-ahead for getting a bond issuance not to exceed $45 million and making a $2 million loan – at 3.5% interest – from the water capital redemption fund to the sewer operations. The $2 million is for a downpayment to the city.
GJWA had already approved those measures during a committee of the whole meeting last week.
However, an objection was made from a resident as to whether that meeting was properly advertised, according to the authority’s solicitor, William Barbin. So votes were taken again on Thursday. The authority felt the committee meeting was properly advertised. But Barbin said in order to “avoid a problem, we just decided we would do this again.”
In June, Johnstown City Council unanimously agreed to sell the system.
Final details now need to be worked out before the tentative closing date of Aug. 24.
“Between now and then, there are some administrative things that need to be accomplished by the city to close out some construction permits and some loans,” GJWA’s resident manager Michael Kerr said.
“Then we have to go to the municipal bond market and find buyers for the bonds and then close on the deal finally.”
As part of the agreement, the water authority will freeze sewer rates for three years and take over responsibility for meeting obligations to reduce flows by Dec. 31, 2022, that were adopted in a consent order with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
“The authority is really looking forward to taking over operations of the system, to bring the system into compliance and meet the consent order that the DEP has outlined and to do so as cost-effectively as possible as to not raise the rates any further on city residents,” Kerr said.
Council plans to use money from the sale to help its pension obligation that is in the range of $20 million to $25 million, depending on conditions, such as the number of retirees and current workers, at a given time. In comparison, under the current ownership arrangement, revenue the city generates from the system can only be put back into sewer operations.
