JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bids for work involved with building a new water tank in Westmont were better the second time around.
The Greater Johnstown Water Authority accepted bids Thursday for replacing a Westmont Borough water tank and related water lines.
In March, the GJWA received bids totaling $1.7 million, which the board rejected because of embedded inflationary increases to PVC pipe prices.
The new bids accepted Thursday reflect $130,000 in cost savings compared to the first round of bids, said GJWA’s project engineer, Ed Schmitt, of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co.
GJWA resident manager Michael Kerr said the cost difference is the result of GJWA’s choice to purchase PVC pipe independently through a state program available to public utilities.
In addition, the GJWA saw a decrease to previous demolition costs by bidding that work separate from tank installation, which increased the pool of available demolition bidders.
GJWA’s engineers have said replacing the 132-year-old tank at the top of a grassy hill on Montour Street would improve fire protection and potable water quality in Westmont and Brownstown.
On Thursday, the GJWA board of directors unanimously approved the low bids received for three phases of work.
Mid Atlantic Water Storage Systems was awarded a contract for building and installing a new 400,000-gallon bolted steel tank with a fiber-glass interior that would replace the existing 102,000-gallon brick water tank.
A contract for new water lines was awarded to James Excavating Inc., of Johnstown.
And demolition of the existing water tank will be performed by Charles Merlo Inc., of Mineral Point.
The cost of the project is to be paid through the GJWA’s capital improvement fund, Kerr said.
Although contracts are awarded, it may take months for work to begin.
“Water lines need to be installed first, before demolition of the existing water tank, so that we can provide water service while the tank is out,” Kerr said.
While the tank is offline, residents’ water service will be provided through a pressure- reducing valve, he said.
“Demolition is probably five to six months off,” Kerr said, “and erection of the new tank depends on the availability of materials. We may hear back that it will take nine months just to get the steel for the project.”
