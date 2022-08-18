JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Visitors to Greater Johnstown School Board meetings will now be able to sign up to speak when they walk in, instead of having to do so days before.
“It’s a way that ... (if) somebody comes in and doesn’t know the process, or if maybe someone just didn’t have the opportunity to sign up, we want give that person an opportunity to speak and address the board,” solicitor Ronald Repak said.
Prior to this change, which was approved unanimously by the present members, those wishing to speak at the meeting had to “register their intent with the board secretary five days prior to the day of the public meeting.”
They also had to fill out a form and either hand-deliver it to the administrative office on Broad Street or email it to the superintendent’s secretary.
“I think it’s a good thing,” school director Michael Allison said about the change.
He expects the updated policy will allow more public participation.
Eugene Pentz, board president, said the change was made because the school board wanted to make access to the public comment portion of the meetings easier for resident taxpayers, students, parents and teachers.
The school directors examined other boards’ public participation policies for adjustments to their own.
A second reading of this policy was waived upon passing the motion, and it will take effect immediately.
Beginning with the next meeting, members of the public can sign up to speak when they walk in.
Pentz also said he hopes the updated policy shows the community that the board isn’t trying to stop people from speaking.
Another change involved in this adjustment, Repak said, was that the board will no longer accept public comment from Zoom or other streaming services.
“Based on some of the allegations saying that people couldn’t get in or couldn’t speak or couldn’t hear, we don’t want to deal with that anymore,” Repak said.
The meetings will continue to be live-streamed, but anyone wanting to speak will need to be physically present.
Other matters handled by the board include hiring Richard Westover as the new assistant high school principal.
The group also accepted the resignation of assistant middle school principal Mark Wassilchalk, who was moved to that position at the regular meeting in August.
District Superintendent Amy Arcurio said Wassilchalk had accepted another position that better fit his personal and professional needs.
His resignation is effective as of Friday.
